Overview of Dr. Neil Waravdekar, MD

Dr. Neil Waravdekar, MD is a Pulmonologist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Waravdekar works at Frederick Medical & Pulmonary Associates in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.