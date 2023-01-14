See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Brandon, FL
Dr. Neil Weisman, MD

Pain Medicine
4.8 (237)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Neil Weisman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Weisman works at INTERVENTIONAL SPINE AND DIAGNOSTICS in Brandon, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Interventional Spine and Diagnostics
    605 MEDICAL CARE DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 689-4114

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • South Florida Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Freedom Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 237 ratings
    Patient Ratings (237)
    5 Star
    (221)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 14, 2023
    Dr.Weisman always makes be feel at ease he seems Interested in your outside world , he talks to you with a very friendly and soft tone of voice during your procedure which helps keep me get through it at a very comfortable state of mind .
    Migdalia wright — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Neil Weisman, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649210642
    Education & Certifications

    • The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Univeristy Miami
    • Texas Tech Univ
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    • University of Miami
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Weisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Weisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weisman works at INTERVENTIONAL SPINE AND DIAGNOSTICS in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Weisman’s profile.

    Dr. Weisman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    237 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weisman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weisman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

