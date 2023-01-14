Dr. Neil Weisman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weisman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Weisman, MD
Overview
Dr. Neil Weisman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with South Florida Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Interventional Spine and Diagnostics605 MEDICAL CARE DR, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 689-4114
Hospital Affiliations
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Florida Hospital Healthcare System
- Freedom Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Weisman always makes be feel at ease he seems Interested in your outside world , he talks to you with a very friendly and soft tone of voice during your procedure which helps keep me get through it at a very comfortable state of mind .
About Dr. Neil Weisman, MD
Education & Certifications
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Univeristy Miami
- Texas Tech Univ
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Miami
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Weisman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Weisman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Weisman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Weisman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
237 patients have reviewed Dr. Weisman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weisman.
