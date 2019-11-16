Dr. Neil Williams, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neil Williams, MD
Overview of Dr. Neil Williams, MD
Dr. Neil Williams, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams' Office Locations
Irving Coppell Ear Nose & Throat400 W Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 360, Irving, TX 75063 Directions (972) 868-4000
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving1901 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75061 Directions (972) 402-8404
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital - Las Colinas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very informed and Up to date Dr. Answered all my questions and gave me solutions to several issues I had. Highly recommend him. His staff was excellent as well.
About Dr. Neil Williams, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003810086
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Williams speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
