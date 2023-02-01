See All Plastic Surgeons in Henrico, VA
Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (195)
Map Pin Small Henrico, VA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD

Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Henrico, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Zemmel works at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery in Henrico, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Zemmel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Aesthetic Surgery
    11934 W Broad St Ste 200, Henrico, VA 23233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 423-2100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Benign Tumor
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Benign Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Asymmetry Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 195 ratings
    Patient Ratings (195)
    5 Star
    (187)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zemmel?

    Feb 01, 2023
    I had wanted a breast augmentation for over 10 years And went to a few consultations. After I met w dr Zemmel and his staff I knew I was in the right place. Dr Zemmel was warm, caring and I could not be happier with my results ! I never imagined I would look this amazing. I am so glad I did this and I will be going back in a couple of years for a tummy tuck ! Thank you Dr Zemmel for my new confidence !
    — Feb 01, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zemmel to family and friends

    Dr. Zemmel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zemmel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD.

    About Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801958228
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College of Virginia
    Residency
    Internship
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Virginia School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The College of William and Mary
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zemmel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zemmel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zemmel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zemmel works at Richmond Aesthetic Surgery in Henrico, VA. View the full address on Dr. Zemmel’s profile.

    195 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemmel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemmel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zemmel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zemmel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neil Zemmel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.