Dr. Neilanjan Nandi, MD

Gastroenterology
4.7 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Neilanjan Nandi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp

Dr. Nandi works at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Radnor, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
    51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 662-8900
    Penn Radnor Gastroenterology, University of Pennsylvania
    250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 902-1500
    Rittenhouse Drexel Gastroenterology
    255 S 17th St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 735-8504

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
  • Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
  • Pennsylvania Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enteritis
Hemorrhoids
Crohn's Disease
Enteritis
Hemorrhoids
Crohn's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Balloon Assisted Deep Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Clostridium Difficile Colitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilatation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Collagenous Colitis Chevron Icon
Microscopic Lymphocytic Colitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumatic Dilations (PD) Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Small Bowel Enteroscopy Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Neilanjan Nandi, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1710188974
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson U Hosp Philadelphia
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
