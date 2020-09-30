Dr. Neilanjan Nandi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nandi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neilanjan Nandi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Neilanjan Nandi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
Penn Presbyterian Medical Center51 N 39th St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-8900
Penn Radnor Gastroenterology, University of Pennsylvania250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-1500
Rittenhouse Drexel Gastroenterology255 S 17th St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 735-8504
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Thrivent Financial
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Nandi is an exceptional doctor. I was seeing him when he worked in Drexel's office on Broad street. Since the closure of hahneman I haven't seen anyone else.
- Gastroenterology
- English, Bengali
- 1710188974
- University of Miami Jackson Meml Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp Philadelphia
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
