Dr. Li accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neill Li, MD
Overview of Dr. Neill Li, MD
Dr. Neill Li, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI.
Dr. Li works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Li's Office Locations
-
1
Rehabilitation Unit593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-8235
-
3
Rih Orthopedic Foundation Inc.2 Dudley St Ste 200, Providence, RI 02905 Directions (401) 443-4205
-
4
Mayo Psychiatry & Psychology Trtmt Ctr1216 2nd St SW, Rochester, MN 55902 Directions (507) 284-8235
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Li?
About Dr. Neill Li, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194106716
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Li works at
Dr. Li has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.