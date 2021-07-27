Overview

Dr. Neill Peters, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.



Dr. Peters works at Medical Dermatology Associates Of Chicago in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.