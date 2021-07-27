Dr. Neill Peters, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neill Peters, MD
Overview
Dr. Neill Peters, MD is a Dermatologist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Dr. Peters works at
Locations
Medical Dermatology Assoc of Chicago363 W Erie St Ste 350, Chicago, IL 60654 Directions (312) 995-1955
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough and professional. He helped me a lot
About Dr. Neill Peters, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215912795
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Med Center Of Northwestern|University Of Mi Hosps And Health Ctrs
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peters works at
Dr. Peters has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peters.
