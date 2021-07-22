Overview

Dr. Neill Videlefsky, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg|University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences|University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.



Dr. Videlefsky works at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Cardiology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Lawrenceville, GA and Alpharetta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.