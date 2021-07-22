Dr. Neill Videlefsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Videlefsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neill Videlefsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Neill Videlefsky, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg|University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences|University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa and is affiliated with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston and Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite.
Locations
-
1
Scottish Rite5461 Meridian Mark Rd Ste 530, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 256-2593
-
2
Corporate Office2835 Brandywine Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30341 Directions (713) 790-9401Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Lawrenceville738 Old Norcross Rd Ste 110, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 256-2593
-
4
Alpharetta3300 Old Milton Pkwy Ste 100, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (404) 256-2593Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son to see Dr. Videlefsky to follow up because he had had Kawasaki Disease as a young child. Dr. Vedelefsky was very personable and made both my son and I feel comfortable. He was great at explaining things and my son (and I) really liked the simple but really helpful diagram he drew of a heart and the major arteries to explain my son's condition. The examination was thorough and we felt like Dr. Videlefsky covered all the bases. Other outstanding things to note were 1) he and his staff asked if it was ok for trainees/students to join Dr. Videlefsky and us during the visit (I've had situations with other doctors before where 3-4 extra people come in to a doctor visit unannounced), 2) the staff were all friendly, helpful, and courteous, and 3) my son and I were brought in quickly and my son got tested and we met with the doctor and his resident in a very timely way. We couldn't be more pleased!
About Dr. Neill Videlefsky, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1851300305
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
- Grady/Emory U
- U Witwatersrand|University Witwatersrand
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg|University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences|University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
