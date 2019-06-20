Overview of Dr. Nejd Alsikafi, MD

Dr. Nejd Alsikafi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zion, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Loyola University Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Alsikafi works at Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chicago in Zion, IL with other offices in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.