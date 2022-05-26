Overview of Dr. Nel Gerig, MD

Dr. Nel Gerig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado



Dr. Gerig works at The Pelvic Solutions Center in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.