Dr. Nel Gerig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nel Gerig, MD
Dr. Nel Gerig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado
Dr. Gerig's Office Locations
The Pelvic Solutions Center1601 E 19th Ave Ste 5500, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0576Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
pelvic pain is difficult for doctors to diagnose and I am grateful I found Dr. Gerig. I feel I have an expert on my side, open to whatever is going to help me, offering solutions, giving me hope. She stays updated on the latest research and communicates well, I would highly recommend her to anyone with pelvic pain.
About Dr. Nel Gerig, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerig has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerig has seen patients for Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
64 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.