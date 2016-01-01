Dr. Nelcar Gadrinab, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gadrinab is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelcar Gadrinab, MD
Overview of Dr. Nelcar Gadrinab, MD
Dr. Nelcar Gadrinab, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Advocate Trinity Hospital, Holy Cross Hospital, Jackson Park Hospital, Roseland Community Hospital, Saint Bernard Hospital and South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Gadrinab works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gadrinab's Office Locations
-
1
Nelcar M. Gadrinab MD Sc2315 E 93rd St Ste 416, Chicago, IL 60617 Directions (773) 445-3500
-
2
Crawford Surgicare6441 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60629 Directions (773) 884-0460
- 3 7531 S Stony Island Ave Ste 171, Chicago, IL 60649 Directions (773) 947-7716
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
- Jackson Park Hospital
- Roseland Community Hospital
- Saint Bernard Hospital
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gadrinab?
About Dr. Nelcar Gadrinab, MD
- Urology
- 58 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1922046358
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadrinab has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadrinab accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadrinab has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadrinab works at
Dr. Gadrinab has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadrinab on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gadrinab speaks Tagalog.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadrinab. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadrinab.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gadrinab, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gadrinab appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.