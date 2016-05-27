Dr. Nelio Guzman Aguayo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guzman Aguayo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelio Guzman Aguayo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nelio Guzman Aguayo, MD
Dr. Nelio Guzman Aguayo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Spokane, WA.
Dr. Guzman Aguayo works at
Dr. Guzman Aguayo's Office Locations
-
1
Coulee Medical Center105 W 8th Ave Ste 7060, Spokane, WA 99204 Directions (509) 340-0930
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guzman Aguayo?
I couldn't imagine going through this with any other Dr. Hands down the best of the best in WA. I have looked for second opinions on my sons rare kidney disease and everyone I have spoke to has pointed me right back to Dr Guzman which lead me to stop looking. He gets down to my sons level and communicates with him, he visits every time we are in the hospital and even if we go a month without seeing him, his nurse barb always calls to Check on us. I wouldn't trade this Dr for any other!
About Dr. Nelio Guzman Aguayo, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1124266184
Education & Certifications
- Nephrology, Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guzman Aguayo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guzman Aguayo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guzman Aguayo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guzman Aguayo works at
Dr. Guzman Aguayo has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guzman Aguayo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Guzman Aguayo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guzman Aguayo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guzman Aguayo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guzman Aguayo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.