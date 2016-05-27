See All Nephrologists in Spokane, WA
Dr. Nelio Guzman Aguayo, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nelio Guzman Aguayo, MD

Dr. Nelio Guzman Aguayo, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Spokane, WA. 

Dr. Guzman Aguayo works at Providence Medical Group in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Guzman Aguayo's Office Locations

    Coulee Medical Center
    105 W 8th Ave Ste 7060, Spokane, WA 99204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 340-0930

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Anemia
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation

Anemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2016
    I couldn't imagine going through this with any other Dr. Hands down the best of the best in WA. I have looked for second opinions on my sons rare kidney disease and everyone I have spoke to has pointed me right back to Dr Guzman which lead me to stop looking. He gets down to my sons level and communicates with him, he visits every time we are in the hospital and even if we go a month without seeing him, his nurse barb always calls to Check on us. I wouldn't trade this Dr for any other!
    About Dr. Nelio Guzman Aguayo, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124266184
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology, Pediatric Nephrology and Pediatrics
