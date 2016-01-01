Dr. Nella Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nella Green, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nella Green, MD
Dr. Nella Green, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Poway, CA.
Dr. Green works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Green's Office Locations
-
1
Mission Infectious Disease & Infusion Consultants Inc.15644 Pomerado Rd Ste 300, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Green?
About Dr. Nella Green, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1538393699
Education & Certifications
- Infectious Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Green using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.