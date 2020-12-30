Dr. Nella Shapiro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nella Shapiro, MD
Overview of Dr. Nella Shapiro, MD
Dr. Nella Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Shapiro's Office Locations
Nella Shapiro, M.d.2425 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 405-0400
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent breast surgeon. Have a great bedside manner and very pleasant. I love Dr. Shapiro
About Dr. Nella Shapiro, MD
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1225074941
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Weiler
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapiro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.