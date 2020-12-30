Overview of Dr. Nella Shapiro, MD

Dr. Nella Shapiro, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.



Dr. Shapiro works at New York Cancer & Blood Specialists in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.