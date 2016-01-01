Dr. Fromer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelli Fromer, DO
Overview of Dr. Nelli Fromer, DO
Dr. Nelli Fromer, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Fromer works at
Dr. Fromer's Office Locations
-
1
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 302-8548Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Wyckoff Doctors1610 DEKALB AVE, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7676
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fromer?
About Dr. Nelli Fromer, DO
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1851551352
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fromer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fromer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fromer works at
Dr. Fromer has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fromer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fromer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fromer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fromer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fromer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.