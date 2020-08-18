Overview of Dr. Nelly Chambers, MD

Dr. Nelly Chambers, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Medical College of Cornell University and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Chambers works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Zephyrhills, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.