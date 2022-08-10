Dr. Nelly Kazzaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kazzaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelly Kazzaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nelly Kazzaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.
SJH Cardiology Associates4820 W Taft Rd Ste 209, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 448-6215
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Kazaaz is excellent. She genuinely cares about her patients. She is thorough and patient. I might not be here today had it not been for Dr. Kazzaz!
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1760470900
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Kazzaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kazzaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kazzaz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Aneurysm and Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kazzaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kazzaz speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kazzaz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kazzaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kazzaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kazzaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.