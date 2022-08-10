Overview

Dr. Nelly Kazzaz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Kazzaz works at SJH Cardiology Associates in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aneurysm and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.