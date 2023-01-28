Dr. Nelly Unger, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Unger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelly Unger, DMD
Dr. Nelly Unger, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Deland, FL.
Woodland Dental Care2409 S Woodland Blvd, Deland, FL 32720 Directions (386) 206-7435
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Other doctor on green no longer works for WOODLAND DENTAL, she is an excellent dentist. I would love to find out where she went so I could make an appointment to go to her. She made a three tooth fixed bridge for me that came out beautifully and for the first time in almost 30 years, I can actually chew on my left side. Although I got a lot of mileage out of the previous bridge, it probably lasted as long as it did due to the fact that it was uncomfortable to chew on so I avoid it as much as I could. Not so with Dr. Unger’s finished bridge.
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1174146260
