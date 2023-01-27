Dr. Nels Dahlgren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dahlgren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nels Dahlgren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nels Dahlgren, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carson City, NV.
Dr. Dahlgren works at
Locations
-
1
Tahoe Womens Care973 Mica Dr Ste 200, Carson City, NV 89705 Directions (775) 445-7225
-
2
Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center Inc.3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 994-7057Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Sierra Surgery Hospital1400 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 445-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been treated by Dr. Nels Dahlgren for a while and he is one of the greatest pain management that i have the pleasure to let him treat me, very professional and knows exactly what to do.
About Dr. Nels Dahlgren, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1396884318
Education & Certifications
- Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
Dr. Dahlgren has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dahlgren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
