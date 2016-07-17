Overview of Dr. Nelson Alvarez-Reyes, MD

Dr. Nelson Alvarez-Reyes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.



Dr. Alvarez-Reyes works at Alberto Dominguez-Bali MD in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They frequently treat conditions like C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.