Dr. Nelson Alvarez-Reyes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alvarez-Reyes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Alvarez-Reyes, MD
Overview of Dr. Nelson Alvarez-Reyes, MD
Dr. Nelson Alvarez-Reyes, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.
Dr. Alvarez-Reyes works at
Dr. Alvarez-Reyes' Office Locations
-
1
Alberto Dominguez-Bali MD777 E 25th St Ste 203, Hialeah, FL 33013 Directions (305) 693-3535
-
2
Renaissance Rejuvenating Medicine Inc629 SW 4th St, Cape Coral, FL 33991 Directions (392) 800-3028
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alvarez-Reyes?
Es el mejor doctor del mundo. Atendió todo mi embarazo y estoy feliz. Ya mi hijo tiene 9 meses y me fue tan bien con él que ya estoy embarazada de 4 meses !
About Dr. Nelson Alvarez-Reyes, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912186354
Education & Certifications
- Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alvarez-Reyes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alvarez-Reyes accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alvarez-Reyes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alvarez-Reyes works at
Dr. Alvarez-Reyes has seen patients for C-Section, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alvarez-Reyes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alvarez-Reyes speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alvarez-Reyes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alvarez-Reyes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alvarez-Reyes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alvarez-Reyes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.