Dr. Nelson Bennett, MD

Urology
3.7 (16)
Map Pin Small Chicago, IL
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nelson Bennett, MD

Dr. Nelson Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Bennett works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Peyronie's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Urology Specialists
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations

    Galter Pavilion
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Peyronie's Disease
Testicular Dysfunction
Hypogonadism
Peyronie's Disease

Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Complex Penile Surgery Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Estrogen Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incomplete Circumcision Repair Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Sexual Conditions Chevron Icon
Microwave Treatment of Prostate Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urology Conditions Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Varicocelectomy or Hydrocelectomy Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Apr 21, 2018
    Dr. Bennett is such a great guy. I flew in from Pennsylvania for a consult and subsequent surgery. He spent loads of time with me and spoke with me like a friend. He was thorough patiently answered all of my (and my wife's) questions. The staff was courteous? and professional. He's one of the best penile prosthesis surgeons in the nation.
    Omar in Pittsburgh, PA — Apr 21, 2018
    About Dr. Nelson Bennett, MD

    • Urology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English
    • 1366529240
    Education & Certifications

    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    • howard university hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bennett works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Bennett’s profile.

    Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Peyronie's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

