Dr. Nelson Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nelson Bennett, MD
Dr. Nelson Bennett, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Bennett works at
Dr. Bennett's Office Locations
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 20-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8146
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bennett is such a great guy. I flew in from Pennsylvania for a consult and subsequent surgery. He spent loads of time with me and spoke with me like a friend. He was thorough patiently answered all of my (and my wife's) questions. The staff was courteous? and professional. He's one of the best penile prosthesis surgeons in the nation.
About Dr. Nelson Bennett, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1366529240
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- howard university hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
