Dr. Berrios has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Berrios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nelson Berrios, MD
Dr. Nelson Berrios, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Berrios works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berrios' Office Locations
-
1
T M Hughes III MD17510 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 330, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 772-4600
-
2
Surgical Oncology Angleton146 E Hospital Dr Ste 102, Angleton, TX 77515 Directions (877) 362-7832
-
3
Memorial Neurological Association7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 900, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 772-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berrios?
He's AWESOME!
About Dr. Nelson Berrios, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841243110
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berrios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berrios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berrios works at
Dr. Berrios has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berrios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Berrios speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Berrios. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berrios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berrios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berrios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.