Dr. Nelson Davino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Davino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nelson Davino, MD
Dr. Nelson Davino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School.
Dr. Davino works at
Dr. Davino's Office Locations
-
1
Texas Childrens Health Centers15400 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 494-7010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davino?
Awesome doctor we have know him for over 25 years . He’s very committed to his job and his patients , his knowledge is out of this world and the commitment is outstanding. Thanks dock for all you do .
About Dr. Nelson Davino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376549626
Education & Certifications
- Denver Chldns Hosp
- Brooke Army Medical Center
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davino works at
Dr. Davino has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand Fracture and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davino speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Davino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.