Dr. Nelson Fort, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fort is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Fort, DDS
Overview of Dr. Nelson Fort, DDS
Dr. Nelson Fort, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Meridian, MS.
Dr. Fort works at
Dr. Fort's Office Locations
-
1
East Mississippi Oral And Facial Surgery1212 24th Ave, Meridian, MS 39301 Directions (601) 207-0940
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ameritas
- Guardian
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fort?
About Dr. Nelson Fort, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1356422034
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fort has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fort has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fort works at
Dr. Fort has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fort.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fort, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fort appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.