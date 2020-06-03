Dr. Nelson Gomez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gomez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Gomez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nelson Gomez, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Pontifical Xavierian University Faculty of Medicine|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Dr. Gomez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Associates of Brandon910 Oakfield Dr Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 588-8123
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- National Elevator
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gomez?
How can I make an appointment with Dr Gomez if no one answers the phone ? I saw him at the hospital and he is great that’s why I want to see him again, but no way to make an appointment
About Dr. Nelson Gomez, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1013949544
Education & Certifications
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center|Tufts School of Medicine
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Pontifical Xavierian University Faculty of Medicine|Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gomez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gomez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gomez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gomez works at
Dr. Gomez has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gomez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gomez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gomez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gomez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gomez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.