Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson Hernandez, MD
Overview of Dr. Nelson Hernandez, MD
Dr. Nelson Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Hernandez works at
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
Cioffi Psychiatric Mental Health Group1300 Coral Way Ste 208, Miami, FL 33145 Directions (305) 644-0622
Miami Personal Mgmt.4215 SW 72nd Ave, Miami, FL 33155 Directions (786) 703-9735
New Identity Wellness Center LLC14601 SW 29th St Ste 107, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 589-1971
Banyan Health Systems Inc3850 W Flagler St, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 774-3334
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
El Dr.Nelson D. Hernandez es un profesional digno de respeto y admiracion, atiende a sus pacientes con mucha bondad, carismatico, buen sentido del humor, comprensible y muy agnegado ante su trabajo, que DIOS siempre lo bendiga y le de muchisima salud. Soy paciente del Dr, hace 17 años y no lo cambio por otro. Espero que alguna mente envidiosa no borre este comentario mio, quizas ya esten pensando que soy un paciente decerebrado, cada cual con su opinion. Viva Mi Dr, preferido, Me atiendo Coral w
About Dr. Nelson Hernandez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1285625079
Education & Certifications
- CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Anxiety, and more.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
