Dr. Nelson Hernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nelson Hernandez, MD
Dr. Nelson Hernandez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tamarac, FL. They graduated from Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital and Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda.
Dr. Hernandez's Office Locations
HCA Florida Behavioral Health Specialists - Tamarac7421 N University Dr Ste 310, Tamarac, FL 33321 Directions (954) 751-1835Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hernandez has been treating my mom and we are so thankful for his care. He takes his time and truly takes an interest on what is best for the patient. He doesn’t just give medications but looks at blood work and test results to make the best decision on what the patient needs. He and his staff are wonderful!
About Dr. Nelson Hernandez, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1326082249
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Instituto Tecnologico De Santo Domingo
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hernandez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez has seen patients for Anxiety, Tobacco Use Disorder and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hernandez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
