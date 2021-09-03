Dr. Nelson Lum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Lum, MD
Overview
Dr. Nelson Lum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Lubbock Heart Hospital and Medical Arts Hospital.
Dr. Lum works at
Locations
Southwest Diagnostic Clinic LLP3801 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79413 Directions (806) 725-8560
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Hospital Levelland
- Covenant Hospital Plainview
- Covenant Medical Center
- Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
- Medical Arts Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Lum for a second opinion about a diagnosis for a rare disease. When I went to my appointment, Dr. Lum was very honest about never diagnosing my condition before and only having seen one case of it in his career. He told me he could continue to monitor my symptoms or I could try to go to a research hospital to see a specialist. I really appreciated his candor and I told him I wanted to go to a research hospital. Since then, he and his office have run updated tests to send to the hospital and have helped me get referrals for out-of-network care. Overall, he and his office have been patient, kind, and thorough.
About Dr. Nelson Lum, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1902845449
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- University Hawaii Integ Med Res Program
- U Hawaii Integ Med Res Prog|University Hawaii Integ Med Res Program
- University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
