Dr. Nelson Lum, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.1 (21)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nelson Lum, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Hospital Levelland, Covenant Hospital Plainview, Covenant Medical Center, Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside, Lubbock Heart Hospital and Medical Arts Hospital.

Dr. Lum works at Southwest Diagnostic Clinic LLP in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lipid Disorders, Dyslipidemia and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Diagnostic Clinic LLP
    3801 50th St, Lubbock, TX 79413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (806) 725-8560

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Covenant Hospital Levelland
  • Covenant Hospital Plainview
  • Covenant Medical Center
  • Covenant Medical Center - Lakeside
  • Lubbock Heart Hospital
  • Medical Arts Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Coma Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Ketones Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Sep 03, 2021
    I went to Dr. Lum for a second opinion about a diagnosis for a rare disease. When I went to my appointment, Dr. Lum was very honest about never diagnosing my condition before and only having seen one case of it in his career. He told me he could continue to monitor my symptoms or I could try to go to a research hospital to see a specialist. I really appreciated his candor and I told him I wanted to go to a research hospital. Since then, he and his office have run updated tests to send to the hospital and have helped me get referrals for out-of-network care. Overall, he and his office have been patient, kind, and thorough.
    About Dr. Nelson Lum, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1902845449
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed Army Med Center
    • University Hawaii Integ Med Res Program
    • U Hawaii Integ Med Res Prog|University Hawaii Integ Med Res Program
    • University Of Hawaii John A Burns School Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
