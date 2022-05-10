Dr. Nelson Nieves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nieves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Nieves, MD
Overview
Dr. Nelson Nieves, MD is an Allergy Specialist in Davenport, FL. They specialize in Allergy, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Nieves works at
Locations
Family Care Physician Group45669 Highway 27, Davenport, FL 33897 Directions (863) 866-2551
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nieves never fails to impress me. As a Registered Nurse of 40 years, i admit i am critical of doctors at times. I am married to a man with complicated medical history and want only the best for him. I am so thankful to have found Dr Nieves., a practitioner i trust with our lives…literally. It’s difficult to find a doctor that is both knowledgeable and caring.. Dr Nieves is both but to the extreme. He is brilliant with an extensive knowledge base, years of experience yet keeps up on the latest research and treatments. He doesn’t just care about his patients medical history.. he genuinely enjoys getting to know them as people and understand their lives. He takes the time to thoroughly evaluate, treat, educate and laugh with his patients. He is one of a kind! Thank you Dr Nieves & your sweet staff for working so hard to provide quality care. It is such a pleasure to be treated as a human by a human. Bless you all.
About Dr. Nelson Nieves, MD
- Allergy
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1841327236
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
