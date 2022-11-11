Dr. Nelson Ploch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ploch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Ploch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nelson Ploch, MD
Dr. Nelson Ploch, MD is an Urology Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Trident Medical Center, Colleton Medical Center, Roper Hospital and Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center.
Dr. Ploch's Office Locations
Palmetto Adult and Children's Urology2890 Tricom St, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 560-5338Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology5500 Front St Ste 250, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions (843) 702-6098
Palmetto Adult & Children's Urology104 Morgan Pl Ste C, Summerville, SC 29485 Directions (843) 487-0718Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesdayClosedThursday1:00pm - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Trident Medical Center
- Colleton Medical Center
- Roper Hospital
- Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Plouch for 20 years. He has listened to me and has walked with me through my aging process. Both he and his staff treat me like an old friend every time I come. Indeed, we have become friends.
About Dr. Nelson Ploch, MD
- Urology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1205824489
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Ploch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ploch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ploch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ploch has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ploch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Ploch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ploch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ploch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ploch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.