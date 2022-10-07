Overview of Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD

Dr. Nelson Preschel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aventura, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Med University Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Preschel works at Premium Eye Centers - Aventura in Aventura, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL and Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.