Overview of Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD

Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Sabates works at Bess Truman Family Medicine Center and Maternal Care Clinic in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS, Independence, MO and Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.