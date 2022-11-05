See All Ophthalmologists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (40)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD

Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.

Dr. Sabates works at Bess Truman Family Medicine Center and Maternal Care Clinic in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Leawood, KS, Independence, MO and Saint Joseph, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD
Dr. Bilal Farhat, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Scott McKnight, MD
Dr. Scott McKnight, MD
3.5 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Somers, MD
Dr. Michael Somers, MD
3.5 (15)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of North Kansas City Hospital.

Dr. Sabates' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Truman Medical Eye Center - Lakewood
    7900 Lees Summit Rd, Kansas City, MO 64139 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    University Health Pharmacy
    2101 Charlotte St Ste 190, Kansas City, MO 64108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 404-3900
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Leawood Eye Center
    11261 Nall Ave, Leawood, KS 66211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
    Wednesday
    8:00am -
    Thursday
    8:00am -
  4. 4
    Independence Eye Center
    4741 S Arrowhead Dr Ste B, Independence, MO 64055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
  5. 5
    St. Luke's Medical Plaza 1
    4320 Wornall Rd Ste 336, Kansas City, MO 64111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:00pm
  6. 6
    St. Joseph Eye Center
    1329 Village Dr, Saint Joseph, MO 64506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 261-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • University Health Truman Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Macular Hole
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Payors Organization
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • National Provider Network
    • Planvista
    • Preferred Health Professionals
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sabates?

    Nov 05, 2022
    As he has consistently demonstrated, Dr. Sabates is the consummate professional doctor. His demeanor and skillful interactions with patients present quiet confidence resulting from many years of steadfast dedication to both his field and those entrusted to his compassionate care.
    F.R. — Nov 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sabates to family and friends

    Dr. Sabates' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sabates

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD.

    About Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285632356
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Dean a McGee Eye Inst-Okla Coll Med|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hosp|St Lukes Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sabates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sabates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sabates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sabates has seen patients for Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabates on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabates. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sabates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sabates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nelson Sabates, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.