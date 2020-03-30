Overview of Dr. Nelson Sandoval, MD

Dr. Nelson Sandoval, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO VALLEY MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Sandoval works at Nelson A Sandoval MD in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.