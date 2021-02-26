Dr. Nelson Santos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Santos, MD
Overview of Dr. Nelson Santos, MD
Dr. Nelson Santos, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They completed their residency with ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Santos works at
Dr. Santos' Office Locations
-
1
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santos?
Dr Santos was the doctor for both my kids from birth through until we moved out of state. He's always had their best interests in mind while treating them. They always loved seeing him, and I trust them in his care.
About Dr. Nelson Santos, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1831280171
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Frankford Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santos accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santos works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Santos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.