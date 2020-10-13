Dr. Nelson Simmons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Simmons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nelson Simmons, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine.
Dr. Simmons works at
Locations
Personal MD2770 Virginia Pkwy Ste 301, McKinney, TX 75071
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Direct Primary Care (DPC)
Ratings & Reviews
As a patient of Dr Simmons and his practice -Personal MD- for nearly a year, I sing his praises to everyone I can. As someone who is never "easily impressed", Dr Simmons's medical knowledge always blows me away. Name a medical topic and he will tell you all of the most recent studies as well as a very educated personal opinion regarding that topic. More important, perhaps, is his demeanor and personal touch. I find myself comfortable discussing very personal issues and always receive a feeling of sincere concern and desire to help from him. His practice's membership model, an alternative or supplement to traditional health insurance, is very affordable. Their promise of unlimited visits, little or no wait times and a "therapeutic relationship" with patient and provider are not idle words. I'm never rushed. My numerous requests these months are always handled quickly and kindly. All costs are discussed up front and he makes a real effort to reduce unnecessary costs. 100% recommend!
About Dr. Nelson Simmons, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1780735209
Education & Certifications
- Scott And White Mem Hospital
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Family Practice
Dr. Simmons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Simmons works at
Dr. Simmons speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simmons.
