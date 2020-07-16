Overview

Dr. Nelson Tajong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Tajong works at Lakeside Gastro and Liver Specialist in Conroe, TX with other offices in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.