Dr. Nelson Trujillo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Nelson Trujillo, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Foothills Hospital.
Dr. Trujillo works at
Boulder Heart4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 201, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 442-2395Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Boulder Community Health4747 Arapahoe Ave, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 442-2395
Rocky Mountain Cardiology PC1000 W South Boulder Rd Ste 216, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 604-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Foothills Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Trujillo is likely the best doctor I have encountered in my 49 years of living. He is a very good listener and is extremely intuitive. He takes his time and you never feel rushed or ignored. He knows his stuff and I don't trust people lightly so that is huge compliment. I have only seen him twice in my life and the first time was 10 years ago and the second time was today. He was the same as he was 10 years ago and between both appointments I've referred many people to his practice. He takes something that can be scary and breaks it down and makes it more palatable for the common folk. You leave his office feeling confident and heard.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184636045
- University Of Co School Of Med
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Trujillo has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trujillo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Trujillo speaks Spanish.
