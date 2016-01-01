Overview

Dr. Nelson Medina Villanueva, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Poinciana, FL. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital and UCF Lake Nona Hospital.



Dr. Medina Villanueva works at Florida Lung Asthma and Sleep Specialists Poinciana in Poinciana, FL with other offices in Celebration, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.