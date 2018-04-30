Overview of Dr. Nelson Yu, MD

Dr. Nelson Yu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Granite City, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.