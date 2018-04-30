Dr. Nelson Yu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Yu, MD
Overview of Dr. Nelson Yu, MD
Dr. Nelson Yu, MD is a Pulmonologist in Granite City, IL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Los Angeles College of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Gateway Regional Medical Center, Kadlec Regional Medical Center and Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu's Office Locations
- 1 2100 Madison Ave, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (618) 451-1500
-
2
Granite City Physicians Corp2044 Madison Ave Ste 15, Granite City, IL 62040 Directions (618) 798-8405
Hospital Affiliations
- Gateway Regional Medical Center
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have sleep apnea, central and obstructive. Dr. Yu was very helpful in interpreting the data from my machine. He also ordered lab work to determine other factors involved. I would recommend him to friends and family.
About Dr. Nelson Yu, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles College of Chiropractic
