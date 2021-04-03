See All Family Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Nema Uwaydah, MD

Family Medicine
2.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Nema Uwaydah, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Uwaydah works at NEMA I UWAYDAH, MD, PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nema I Uwaydah, Md, PA
    2636 S Loop W Ste 501, Houston, TX 77054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 360-7053

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Headache Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Headache Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Recurrent Headache Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Apr 03, 2021
    Great as always. Super caring as a family member
    John — Apr 03, 2021
    About Dr. Nema Uwaydah, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    • 1164437976
    Education & Certifications

    • University Ks Med Center
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • Virginia Commonwealth University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nema Uwaydah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uwaydah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uwaydah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uwaydah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uwaydah works at NEMA I UWAYDAH, MD, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Uwaydah’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Uwaydah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uwaydah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uwaydah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uwaydah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

