Overview of Dr. Nena Korunda, MD

Dr. Nena Korunda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Zagreb and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Korunda works at Korunda Medical LLC in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.