Overview

Dr. Nenad Trubelja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Zagreb School Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Trubelja works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.