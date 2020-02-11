See All Cardiologists in New York, NY
Dr. Nenad Trubelja, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nenad Trubelja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Zagreb School Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Trubelja works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens
    425 W 59th St Ste 9C, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Sinus Bradycardia
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Echocardiography
Heart Disease
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Nuclear Stress Testing
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Treadmill Stress Test
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Disorders
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Ultrasound
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
High Cholesterol
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Limb Swelling
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sinus Tachycardia
Stress Echocardiogram
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Thoracentesis
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Ventricular Fibrillation
Ventricular Septal Defect
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 11, 2020
    I am a recent victim of the widowmaker - he took time to bring a model and explain what happened, what I should do, and don’t sugarcoat anything. I felt he wanted me to own my destiny. He also took time to read all my data and explained all aspects of it including many questions I had.
    Sri — Feb 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nenad Trubelja, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Croatian and Russian
    • Male
    • 1033140298
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hospital|Mskcc/Nyp Hospital
    • NYU MC
    • Med Center Varazdin|Med Ctr Varazdin
    • University Zagreb School Med
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nenad Trubelja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trubelja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trubelja has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trubelja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trubelja works at Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Trubelja’s profile.

    Dr. Trubelja has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trubelja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Trubelja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trubelja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trubelja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trubelja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

