Dr. Nenad Trubelja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Nenad Trubelja, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Zagreb School Med and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Trubelja works at
Locations
-
1
Mt Sinai Doctors Rego Park previously Forest HIlls Queens425 W 59th St Ste 9C, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
Ratings & Reviews
I am a recent victim of the widowmaker - he took time to bring a model and explain what happened, what I should do, and don’t sugarcoat anything. I felt he wanted me to own my destiny. He also took time to read all my data and explained all aspects of it including many questions I had.
About Dr. Nenad Trubelja, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Croatian and Russian
- Male
- 1033140298
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital|Mskcc/Nyp Hospital
- NYU MC
- Med Center Varazdin|Med Ctr Varazdin
- University Zagreb School Med
- Cardiovascular Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
