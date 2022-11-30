See All Neurologists in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Nengchun Huang, MD

Neurology
4.9 (24)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Nengchun Huang, MD

Dr. Nengchun Huang, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Med Center

Dr. Huang works at Valley Parkinson Clinic in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Function Testing, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Valley Parkinson Clinic
    15000 Los Gatos Blvd Ste 8, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 358-2876
  2. 2
    Moayed Ali MD
    800 Pollard Rd Ste C30, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 376-0316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Sonora
  • Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital
  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
  • Oroville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Function Testing
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking
Cognitive Function Testing
Gait Abnormality
Difficulty With Walking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Benign Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Jaw Dystonia Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Limb Dystonia Chevron Icon
Multiple System Atrophy Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2022
    I have had Essential Tremors for years. I got a Medtronic DBS years ago and had it replaced by a Boston Scientific DBS so that I could have an MRI. I was diagnosed with Parkinson's this year. Dr. Huang has been my movement disorder doctor throughout this process. I highly recommend him. He is very patient in explaining issues and extremely knowledgeable.
    — Nov 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nengchun Huang, MD
    About Dr. Nengchun Huang, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740212547
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Li Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Shanghai School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nengchun Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huang works at Valley Parkinson Clinic in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Huang’s profile.

    Dr. Huang has seen patients for Cognitive Function Testing, Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Huang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

