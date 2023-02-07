Overview of Dr. Neofitos Stefanides, MD

Dr. Neofitos Stefanides, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They completed their fellowship with Eugene M Wolf, md



Dr. Stefanides works at All Island Orthopedics in Garden City, NY with other offices in New York, NY and Bayside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.