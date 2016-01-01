Overview of Dr. Nepal Chowdhury, MD

Dr. Nepal Chowdhury, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Institute Of Post-Grad Med & Res and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Chowdhury works at St Marys Cardiovsclr&Thrc Srgns in Huntington, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.