Dr. Nephtali Kogan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nephtali Kogan, MD
Overview
Dr. Nephtali Kogan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They completed their fellowship with Loyola
Dr. Kogan works at
Locations
-
1
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd Ste 4250, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 981-3680
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Elk Grove Village800 Biesterfield Rd Ste G01, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (847) 981-3680
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kogan?
I had 100 LAD blockage and suffered massive MI. Was in ER over 30 minutes while the ER doctor was assuring me I wasn't having MI. ER nurse and Dr. Kogan's cath lab team intervened and I survived and still going almost 17 years later. His care had me walking 3-4 miles a day within a month and ready to fly back home to California.
About Dr. Nephtali Kogan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1053364042
Education & Certifications
- Loyola
- University Of Illinois
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kogan works at
Dr. Kogan has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kogan speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.