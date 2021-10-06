Dr. Nere Onosode, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onosode is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nere Onosode, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Nere Onosode, DPM
Dr. Nere Onosode, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Irving, TX. They graduated from Medical School - New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Onosode works at
Dr. Onosode's Office Locations
-
1
ANADEL Center for Foot & Ankle Reconstruction6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 160, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 864-7353
-
2
ANADEL Center for Foot & Ankle Reconstruction3140 Legacy Dr Ste 330 Bldg 300, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 864-7353
-
3
ANADEL Center for Foot & Ankle Reconstruction Las Colinas701 Tuscan Dr Ste 205, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (972) 864-7353Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
OrthoCare Institute3550 Parkwood Blvd Ste 302, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 573-7802
-
5
OrthoCare Institute5941 Dallas Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 573-7802
-
6
OrthoCare Institute4301 N MacArthur Blvd, Irving, TX 75038 Directions (972) 573-7802
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Onosode?
At the beginning of the year I was slightly in my mind losing my ability to walk properly and it was becoming so unbearable not only for my knees, also my hip and back was experiencing pain as well. Found it very hard to hold up the structural support of my upper body. I was really down after seeing one doctor and was told nothing could be done for me. From the bottom of my heart I want to thank the entire staff to Kelly, Emily, Mara and more importantly for Dr. O for giving me the confidence and putting me at ease that I would be in great hands. Dr. O will let you know without a question or a doubt that he is on top of his Podiatrist game when it come to correcting or fixing an issue when it comes to the feet. I see why you where voted in 2021 the Best in “D” magazine. There are still awesome doctors out there that truly care about a patient’s health and well being. So I thank you!!!
About Dr. Nere Onosode, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Nigerian and Spanish
- 1376862391
Education & Certifications
- University of Louisville Affiliated Hospitals
- University Of Louisville
- Medical School - New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Onosode has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onosode accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onosode has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onosode works at
Dr. Onosode speaks Nigerian and Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Onosode. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onosode.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onosode, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onosode appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.