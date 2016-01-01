Overview

Dr. Nereida Parada, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Parada works at Tulane Lung Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Asthma and Viral Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.