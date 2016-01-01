See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in New Orleans, LA
Dr. Nereida Parada, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nereida Parada, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.

Dr. Parada works at Tulane Lung Center in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Asthma and Viral Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulane Lung Center
    1415 Tulane Ave Fl 7, New Orleans, LA 70112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 988-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tulane Medical Center

Wheezing
Asthma
Viral Infection
Wheezing
Asthma
Viral Infection

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nereida Parada, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376636175
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Boston University School Med|Boston University School Of Med
    Residency
    • University Pittsburgh Hosps
    Internship
    • U Pittsburgh Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nereida Parada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parada works at Tulane Lung Center in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Parada’s profile.

    Dr. Parada has seen patients for Wheezing, Asthma and Viral Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Parada has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parada.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

