Dr. Taheri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nergess Taheri, DO
Dr. Nergess Taheri, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Lovelace Medical Group Plastic Surgery6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lakeside Medical Center Emergency39200 Hooker Hwy, Belle Glade, FL 33430 Directions (561) 996-6571
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
I would reach out to her via my chart and have a response within the day. If she was fully booked she’d work with her nurse to squeeze me in. I’m so sad she left Lovelace because I’m not excited about finding another primary.
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1477048403
