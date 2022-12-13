Dr. Nerine Vincent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vincent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nerine Vincent, MD
Overview of Dr. Nerine Vincent, MD
Dr. Nerine Vincent, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Upper Valley Medical Center, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South, Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital.
Dr. Vincent's Office Locations
Miami Valley Infection Specialists30 E Apple St Ste 6221, Dayton, OH 45409 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Upper Valley Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Atrium Medical Center
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Nerine Vincent, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 11 years of experience
English
NPI: 1174899967
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin Hospital-Clinic 2017|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Boonshoft School Of Medicine - Wright State University 2015|Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
